REC Friday 22nd September, 2017

It will be several months before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure completes its hearings and submits a final report of its findings on procurement and...
All humans are susceptible to the pull of emotions over logic and rationality. It’s just a part of who we are as a species.
The 2017 T&T Film Festival runs until September 26 at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain, San Fernando & Tobago and at the UWI.
Hurricane Maria has so far claimed the lives of 31 people across the Caribbean region.
Last week at the Medulla Gallery, Maria Reyes Franco spoke freely about her role as an independent curator and art historian in her native Puerto Rico, and more specifically about her role in...
Emaraaty, a much-profiled debutant when fourth (of 15!) to Rum Runner over seven furlongs of a ‘good to soft’ Sandown surface three weeks ago, is forecast favourite for division two of the Novice...
Like all the citizens of T&T who are cherishing the victories of gold and bronze medallists in the recently completed International track and field meeting in London, I was elated over the...
President Anthony Carmona believes 16-year-olds who are better informed and display greater critical analysis should be given the right to vote at elections.
The Prime Minister’s appearance before the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Monday was interesting to say the least.
In between putting together supplies to assist his hurricane-ravaged birthplace of Dominica, former St Joseph MP Herbert Volney is also working on putting together something for his T&T...
