REC Friday 22nd September, 2017

JSC may finish seabridge probe in 2018 It will be several months before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure completes its hearings and submits a final report of its findings on procurement and...

Managing influences All humans are susceptible to the pull of emotions over logic and rationality. It’s just a part of who we are as a species.

Cabral presents jail drama at its best The 2017 T&T Film Festival runs until September 26 at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain, San Fernando & Tobago and at the UWI.

Maria death toll rises to 31 Hurricane Maria has so far claimed the lives of 31 people across the Caribbean region.

Caribbean curation —the questions that arise Last week at the Medulla Gallery, Maria Reyes Franco spoke freely about her role as an independent curator and art historian in her native Puerto Rico, and more specifically about her role in...

‘Flight’ to yield ‘Capital Emaraaty, a much-profiled debutant when fourth (of 15!) to Rum Runner over seven furlongs of a ‘good to soft’ Sandown surface three weeks ago, is forecast favourite for division two of the Novice...

Planning for ultimate success in sport Like all the citizens of T&T who are cherishing the victories of gold and bronze medallists in the recently completed International track and field meeting in London, I was elated over the...

They know a lot more now President Anthony Carmona believes 16-year-olds who are better informed and display greater critical analysis should be given the right to vote at elections.

Rowley’s anti-corruption rhetoric The Prime Minister’s appearance before the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Monday was interesting to say the least.