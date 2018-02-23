REC Friday 23rd February, 2018

T&T, regional boxers clash in CAC warm-up The T&T Boxing Association has stepped up its preparation ahead of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Qualifiers which is set for March 9-18 in Tijuana Mexico with a card that...

Bias against me In an historic move, Chief Justice Ivor Archie has initiated legal action against the Law Association, saying it has no authority to investigate him, and has sought to block any further action by...

ScoutsTT celebrate National Scout Week For the second year running, ScoutsTT are having a week-long celebration of scouting until February 25.

Estate 101 delivers epic Carnival experience The recent T&T Carnival weekend gained an extra dose of spice as popular venue Estate 101 recently held its annual ultra-premium all-inclusive extravaganza.

No signs of recovery yet for construction sector Even though government has spoken extensively about wanting to partner with the private sector to “jump start” the revitalisation of the construction sector, those intimately involved in the...

Smith reveals $5M for first phase Following years of neglect and being in a state of disrepair, repair works on the Dwight Yorke Stadium have commenced and are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Best Village 2018 is up and running The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts formally launched the 2018 Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition on, Friday February 16, at the Southern Academy for the...

Time for T&T to get real British High Commissioner to T&T, Tim Stew, yesterday confirmed that the terror threat made on T&T’s Carnival was serious enough for the governments of T&T, the United Kingdom,...

West: Scholarship winners can’t find jobs Although Government gives out hundreds of scholarships annually many graduates can’t find jobs and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West says the problem must be addressed given the...