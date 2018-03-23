REC Friday 23rd March, 2018

AG: Land, company registry in full operation Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday gave the assurance that operations at the land and company’s registries at the Registrar General’s (RG) office are in operation.

9 children among 14 homeless after fire Two babies were among nine children and six adults who were rendered homeless yesterday after a fire gutted three homes in the railway line community in Ste Madeleine around noon yesterday.

Dyer-Griffith at women’s forum: Protect us from savage killers Former Congress of the People chairman Nicole Dyer-Griffith admitted yesterday that politicians are failing women, as she called on Government and the Opposition to look past party and partisan...

Trainer O’Brien suspended John O’Brien, T&T’s champion horse race trainer has been suspended by the Arima Racing Club (ARC) for a month following a meeting on Tuesday.

Between the young and the timeless The 16th edition of Jazz Artists on the Greens ( JAOTG) proved once again that to be successful in the business of jazz events, the genre for which such an occasion is named need not cede overly...

Woman slain by lover in busy Croisee... Suspect beaten by witnesses A domestic dispute yesterday turned deadly for a 27-year-old woman, after she was stabbed in the neck by her lover in broad daylight at the Croisee in San Juan.

AG on new land law: People on State land for 30 years can now make claim New land title laws will allow people who’ve been on State land uninterrupted and peacefully for 30 years to have potential claim for a vesting order to request the land be given to them, says...

T&T women footballers tangle with Panama T&T Women’s football coach Jamaal Shabazz is hoping for a sizeable crowd when his girls take on Panama in the first of two international friendly matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva...

What is the true worth and scope of the national instrument? From the “voiceless lower-class” who, pre-pan, beat the living daylights out of dustbin covers and realised different tones emerged as the surface stretched in own fashion from varied indentations...