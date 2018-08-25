You are here
REC Friday 24th August, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
A 47-year-old financial manager of a Caroni company, who is accused of embezzling $1.3 million from her former employer, had her bail doubled when she appeared in court yesterday morning.
|
Amid increased uncertainty and fear about the future of Petrotrin and job security, the state-owned company is assuring the public that there has been no change in its operations.
|
Priyanka Khellawan will spearhead this country’s medal hopes when a 16-member team depart tomorrow for the 2018 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (Under-11 and Under-13...
|
A prison officer with over 22 years of service has been arrested at the Golden Grove Prison after being found with contraband items.
The arrest took place around 10.35 yesterday.
|
Mother of two Salasha Ali may have received a second miracle of life yesterday after she survived a horrid accident in which an industrial mobile welding plant ploughed into her at the side of the...
|
Marcus Joseph and Kadeem Corbin netted second-half goals to lead W Connection to a 2-0 defeat of Club Sando and a fourth straight win from as many outings to begin the 2018 T&T Pro League on...
|
The La Plaisance Hindu Mandir in La Romaine hosted its first Family Fun Day on August 19. The event was held as the temple celebrated its 55th anniversary.
|
The more you love someone, the deeper and more intense the feelings and emotions are in times of disappointment and heartbreak.
|
In the world of the national instrument, there is birdsong the steelband—with a common “b” and born on the UWI St Augustine campus during the tumult of the early 1970s—the birdsong Academy, with...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online