REC Friday 26th January, 2018

Calypso Rose gives the NAC a night to remember Calypso Rose overlooked the National Arts Centre (NAC) floor plan for Southam Hall, where she would be performing.

Securing T&T’s energy future Listening to Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s speech at the opening ceremony of Monday’s Energy Conference 2018 proved to be quite the mind-bending experience.

Driver on trial fortriple road fatality More than 15 years after a two-car crash claimed the lives of three passengers, the State yesterday began prosecuting one of the drivers for allegedly causing their deaths.

Millhouse founder dies Bespoke tailor and designer Gregory Mills, who co-founded the menswear label Millhouse Co Ltd with his wife Coline Baptiste-Mills more than 20 years ago, has died.

Perenco casts sight on Petrotrin’s Trinmar assets Managing director of Perenco Trinidad, Baptiste Breton, says the French oil and gas company would be interested in Trinmar should the government make it available.

Cops: Dulalchan a surprise candidate After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police...

T&T, Venezuela near agreement on Energy T&T and Venezuela have moved one step closer to finalizing the terms and agreement surrounding gas supply between the two countries.

Patients pleased as Barrackpore health centre reopens Although $209,000 was spent to refurbish the Rochard Douglas Health Centre and another $200,000 is expected to be utilised for additional upgrades Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says plans...