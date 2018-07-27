REC Friday 27th July, 2018

Court orders CoP to grant athlete gun licence National sports shooter Robert Auerbach has won his lawsuit against acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams over a six-year delay in considering his application for a Firearm Users’ Licence (...

Elections scheduled for September 16 Yesterday, Pan Trinbago Inc announced that it will be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, August 21, at the Communication Workers Union Hall, 146 Henry Street, Port-of-...

T&T author wins C’wealth Short Story Prize Trinidadian author Kevin Jared Hosein has won the Commonwealth Short Story title—one of the world’s most global literary prizes.

‘SME fund underutilised’ Almost two years after the Ministry of Trade’s Research and Development Facility (RDF) was revamped to encourage growth and development of small businesses, the facility is still underutilised.

JTUM calls for meeting of NTAC Ancel Roget, President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) ,has threatened to pull out of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) and not return unless there are meaningful tripartite...

Defence Force offers unique camp experience to teens In a ground-breaking move, the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) has partnered with Junior Achievement T&T (JATT) to provide 34 teenaged males a motivational camping experience of a lifetime.

Korean Ambassador pays courtesy call to Minister of Community Development, Culture “Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly...

Titans whip Starblazers by 77 runs Defending champions Udecott North Starblazers continued their struggles in the 2018 Courts T20 Extravaganza as they went under to Tecu Southern Titans by 77 runs in their round six encounters at...

Gangsters demand ‘protection money’ Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis admits to being “aghast” that the contractor constructing the community centre has been forced to leave the project because of...