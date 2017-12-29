Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus presented letters of appointment to the members of the HIV Workplace Advocacy Advisory Board yesterday.
You are here
REC Friday 29th December, 2017
In case you missed it.
|
|
|
National golfer Joshua Galt is calling for a serious injection of hard work and investment in order to save the sport of golf in this country.
|
Joy turned to sorrow for a Couva family after a nine-year-old child was killed in a crash which left his mother and sister injured as they returned home from a wedding in Chaguanas on Boxing Night...
|
With the end of the year almost upon us, as we give thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new one, it is important to look back to where we have been so that we can assess where we are going.
|
Honestly, any effort to evaluate the performances of players on the Cricket field over the past year, will not be as essential to the players themselves, most of whom do not think kindly of the...
|
Ode To Autumn ticks so many ‘positive’ boxes for the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, trained by imperious, ex-champion, John Gosden,...
|
The parents of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a police vehicle while crossing the Priority Bus Route, in Curepe on Boxing Night, are calling for a thorough investigation into the...
|
Neighbouring Caribbean islands, including Dominica and Barbuda, were ravaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, two category 5 storms that cut a path of death and destruction across the region.
|
Nicolla Sylvester is one of nine young ladies who will be competing in the 25th annual Miss Carnival Queen Pageant being staged by the School of Creating Models on Sunday, January 28, at Kaiso...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online