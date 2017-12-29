REC Friday 29th December, 2017

HIV advisory board appointed Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus presented letters of appointment to the members of the HIV Workplace Advocacy Advisory Board yesterday.

Galt calls for investment in golf National golfer Joshua Galt is calling for a serious injection of hard work and investment in order to save the sport of golf in this country.

Boy, 9, killed in crash Joy turned to sorrow for a Couva family after a nine-year-old child was killed in a crash which left his mother and sister injured as they returned home from a wedding in Chaguanas on Boxing Night...

Neither PNM nor UNC capable With the end of the year almost upon us, as we give thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new one, it is important to look back to where we have been so that we can assess where we are going.

Recognising valuable advice over criticism Honestly, any effort to evaluate the performances of players on the Cricket field over the past year, will not be as essential to the players themselves, most of whom do not think kindly of the...

Could we end 2017 in ‘Style?’ Ode To Autumn ticks so many ‘positive’ boxes for the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, trained by imperious, ex-champion, John Gosden,...

Woman struck by police patrol on PBR dies The parents of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a police vehicle while crossing the Priority Bus Route, in Curepe on Boxing Night, are calling for a thorough investigation into the...

Help pours in for Dominica Neighbouring Caribbean islands, including Dominica and Barbuda, were ravaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, two category 5 storms that cut a path of death and destruction across the region.

...