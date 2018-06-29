REC Friday 29th June, 2018

Diversification thrust appears stillborn To those of us following economic and political developments in this country over the years, it comes as no surprise that the publicized thrust towards diversification of the economy appears to be...

CDA probes mystery US bank account The cash-strapped Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) is now probing a mysterious US bank account opened in the period 2011-2012, with a US$1.4m deposit, although there was no Board or...

Carli Bay fest to net economic bounty Carli Bay Fish Festival, which comes off on Saturday in one of central Trinidad’s most popular fishing location, is much more than a community event.

Butch wants success for West Indies cricket team Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart wants the Windies to get back to the glory days and hence the reason he has decided to get involved by sponsoring the regional side...

Minister: Schools deserve increase Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday admitted that principals of private secondary schools deserve an increase in students’ school fees, but he’s promising to have the matter ironed out by...

Udecott North set to defend T20 women’s crown Reigning champion Udecott North will bring the excitement as the Lee Ann Kirby-led team seeks to defend its title at the annual Courts Twenty20 (T20) Women’s Grand Slam Cricket Tournament, which...

Searching for the Goldilocks rate The story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is, in part, a search for the solution that is just right—not too hot or not too cold, not too big or not too small.

Alta student stories In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

Real opportunity in NIF Bonds Less than a month from now, there will be an opportunity to purchase National Investment Fund Bonds—$4 billion worth of tax-free bonds will be offered to the public.