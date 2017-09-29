REC Friday 29th September, 2017

New police unit to focus on criminal gangs To combat rising gang violence in the country which has been linked to the bulk of the 362 murders committed this year, two elite police units have combined forces to focus on improving arrests...

T&T football needs structure, passion The second season of CNC3’s On The Line (OTL) hosted by Gyasi Merrique continues tonight when episode two airs from 8pm.

Cops granted $1m bail each Two police officers who were arrested and charged with transporting illegal guns, drugs and ammunition in a police vehicle were granted bail in the sum of $1 million yesterday after a night behind...

Cuffie eager to watch budget While PNM MP Maxie Cuffie will be missing today's launch of the Third Session of Parliament, a much improved Cuffie is looking forward to watching Monday's 2018 Budget presentation.

Killer testifies for murder convicts A group of men attempting to overturn their convictions for the murder of Thackoor Boodram, the brother of drug kingpin Dole Chadee, yesterday called a fellow murder convict as a witness in their...

Public must hold strain Hold strain, vary your taste - and cut that Forex use.

Another successful year for T&T Film Fest Cast members, production staff and well wishers gathered at the Central Bank Auditorium to celebrate the very best of the Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival 2017, at its awards ceremony on...

Red Cross denies relief drive not well coordinated The T&T Red Cross Society is refuting reports that there is no proper co-ordination or communication to ensure specific and urgent needs are met for the various islands affected by Hurricanes...

Stand for your flag Dear Editor,