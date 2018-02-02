REC Friday 2nd February, 2018

Roberts: A lack of loyalty hurting cricket The attitude of some cricket players have turned away a major investor in domestic cricket, who has vowed never to return to the game.

CWI reorganises technical structure The number of changes being undertaken at the moment at Cricket West Indies (CWI) is all about providing an enabling environment for its players to achieve peak performance.

No good can come out of this The murder rate for the month of January stands at 60, the bloodiest month on record in our island’s history.

Double N for Chutney Brass The first major event you will see reigning joint International Chutney Soca Monarchs Neval Chatelal and Nishard M perform at is this Saturday’s White Oak Chutney Brass (WOCB).

Garcia downplays Valencia school fight Education Minister Anthony Garcia has accused the media of sensationalizing a fracas at the Valencia High School earlier this week.

Calypso Fiesta to draw thousands to Skinner Park Music, especially pan music, continues to be the balm to curb crime and violence.

The NGC/CNC dispute Operational issues sometimes obscure broader and deeper strategic challenges.

Who blinks first? The public stand-off between Caribbean Nitrogen Company, and the National Gas Company came as a surprise to many casual observers of the energy sector.