Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says all residents on the seaward side of Bamboo Village Extension, Cedros, near the site of a major coastal landslip, are in danger and will have to be evacuated....
REC Friday 2nd March, 2018
In case you missed it.
The T&T Bureau of Standards (TTBS) will be checking into the quality of fuel sold at gas stations and the body is also being urged to prioritise certification of medical laboratories.
Former Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East (2010-2015) Joanne Thomas escaped death yesterday, after a sudden landslide almost pushed her vehicle over the side of the Lady Young Road in Morvant...
T&T senior men’s indoor hockey team is now ranked 12th in the world according to the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hero Indoor World Rankings which released on Monday.
Another delay in the departure of the Galleons Passage from China as there has been a delay in the vessel getting the release from customs to proceed on its journey to Hong Kong.
After my column last week about the ongoing craziness with Badminton in the country, I received an email from a gentlemen who stated that he is on the Badminton Association and that what I wrote...
State-owned Petrotrin moved in yesterday to seize the assets of one of its private lease operators, A&V Oil and Gas Ltd, two days after the private lease operator lost its legal battle to...
Cleopatra Borel can pick up T&T’s first medal at the IAAF World Indoor Championships, which starts today in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom when the veteran field specialist compete in the...
Despite being adamant that the Government does not associate with criminals when he fired Marlene McDonald as a minister last July, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says everyone, including McDonald...
Police said Roger “Bongo” Harrikissoon, who was gunned down hours after being released from prison on Tuesday, was involved in the drug trade and had links to Venezuela.
