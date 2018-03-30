REC Friday 30th March, 2018

Windies mission accomplished - For now! Mission accomplished! No, not the Aussies being caught with ball tampering.

Dyette Estate residents come out for free health clinic People suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases must take their medication. This advice came from Dr Billy Boodhai of the NCRHA.

Woman who escaped abductors seeks medical treatment Kunti Deopersad sought medical treatment yesterday, a day after she gave an account of how she escaped four abductors by picking a lock with a hairpin.

Resurrecting Tobago Easter weekend is usually one of those peak periods for domestic tourism on which Tobago has come to rely.

Diplomatic misrepresentation The Foreign Affairs Ministry is investigating circumstances which led to this country’s representative at a recent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) where T&T ‘s...

My God, why have you forsaken me? When young people commit acts that run contrary to normalcy, we are quick to assign the label “mentally ill”, without possibly going to the root of the matter.

Aripo anaconda to be left alone Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said yesterday a decision has been made not to interfere with the 12-foot anaconda that was sighted at the Aripo Livestock Station in Aripo.

Cubans held during drug raid Two Cuban women were among several people arrested by police yesterday as several homes were raided in a San Fernando community that has a growing drug business.

Croisee murder suspect claims police licks The 26-year-old man accused of murdering mother of four Anita Bahadur, last week in San Juan, has claimed to have been beaten by police after his arrest.