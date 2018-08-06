REC Friday 3rd August, 2018

It should have been sufficient to conclude that “All’s Well that Ends Well”, as the House of Representatives finally selected a Commissioner of Police after six years of having Stephen Williams...
Albert Gomes, in his book “Through a Maze of Colour,” described the treatment meted out to Indians: “The Coolies—moreso the East Indian indentured labourer was stigmatized—came in for special...
Sponsored by First Citizens, this series profiles some of our heroes, pioneers and trailblazers in various fields such as agriculture, business, community social work and volunteerism, culture and...
After last week’s approval of Police Commissioner-designate Gary Griffith, the Police Service Commission is now following up on requirements regarding confirmed appointments for Deputy...
The long hours of waiting endured by vendors and customers at the Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market in Macoya are expected to end with the opening of a pre-paid parking lot at the...
Andy Bissessar was recently recognised for his achievements in world motorsport.
PANAMA CITY, Panama—Four years ago, a group called Piedata came together with Canto, a trade association of Caribbean telecommunications service providers, to hold a hackathon.
Malaysians, during their struggle for independence from Britain, donated their jewellery, money and valuables to the State.
The Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs has agreed to support the T&T Netball Association Inc., through its national senior team with financial help to the tune of $100,000 which will...
We are all literally born to move.
