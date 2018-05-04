REC Friday 4th May, 2018

A bit of this, a bit of that Mark John, known in the calypso arena as Contender, celebrated his 67th birthday in fine style on April 26 with a concert staged at the Murchison Brown Auditorium of Port-of- Spain City Hall.

Two hurt in Belmont fire An 85-year-old woman and her nine-year-old granddaughter were injured in a fire that razed their Belmont home yesterday morning.

‘They must pay price’ Recuperating from multiple chop and stab wounds, Pastor Junior Anderson yesterday called on police to bring his attackers to justice, saying they must pay the price for the merciless attack on his...

Geneva team to visit T&T United Nations Secretary General António Guterres is sending a team to T&T to inquire into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s recent complaint about criticism from the UN representative in T...

Bizarre case being probed Police officers tasked with investigating a bizarre shooting between two of their colleagues were up to late yesterday still trying to piece together what transpired at Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, on...

Blue Steel spanks Cruzers for ‘Fire’ windball hat-trick The duo of captain Giovanni Sylvester, and Joevelle Carrera once again made valuable contributions with bat and ball which helped Headquarters Blue Steel spanked Santa Cruz Cruzers by 28 runs to...

Four charged with church break-in Four men are expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today charged with breaking into the San Fernando Church of the Nazarene.

No bail for $4.3m coke, gun charges A Venezuelan who was held by police as he came off a boat in Cedros allegedly with $4.3 worth of cocaine, a gun and ammunition was yesterday denied bail when he appeared in the Point Fortin...