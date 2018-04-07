REC Friday 6th April, 2018

Public officials who usurped the authority of the political directorate and not Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, were responsible for T&T’s recent refusal to support Dominica’s request...
Composer Carl Orff’s masterwork, Carmina Burana is one of the world’s most popular choral and orchestral works.
The eleven athletes and three officials from from the sister isle of Tobago that were part of the T&T contingent that participated at the 2018 edition of the Carifta Games held in the Bahamas...
A little over two months after prison officer Devendra Boodooram was murdered, a man from east Port-of-Spain was charged with the crime.
It was a close race to the finish in the first PEPS International 5K on Easter Sunday (April 1) but Nicholas Romany had enough in him to hold off Shurlun Williams to claim the men's title.
Samsung launched its S9 and S9+ cellphones to customers at Trincity Mall yesterday.
Why doesn’t Trinidad and Tobago have official arrangements regarding Presidential and Prime Ministerial collections which document the papers, speeches, activities, and memorabilia of the nation’s...
This is the catch phrase thrown out to the TT Pro League club owners at yesterday's session at the UEFA/TT Pro League Seminar by UEFA moderator Kenny Macleod, a strategy and marketing specialist...
T&T junior netballers will open their account in the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Under-16 Championships today against Barbados from 6.30 pm at the Vigie Multi-purpose...
The ongoing economic crisis in Venezuela is forcing its citizens to flee their island and apply for asylum in T&T.
