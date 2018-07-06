REC Friday 6th July, 2018

House to debate motion on 2nd-ranked CoP nominee Government has changed its mind and agreed to debate the new notification for nomination of acting DCP Harold Phillip for the post of Commissioner of Police after the Police Service Commission (...

Businessman charged with stealing from customers A 25-year-old Rio Claro businessman was granted $195,000 bail when appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday charged with stealing $108,366 from his customers.

25 schools go for glory at Laventille-Morvant Games The Ministry of Education Laventille-Morvant School Improvement Project will celebrate the Laventille -Morvant Schools in Sport and Education with the inaugural Laventille-Morvant Games at the...

Criminal migration More criminal gangs from the Beetham and Laventille are setting up in parts of Central Trinidad, including Couva and Freeport.

UNC to decide on Phillip’s CoP nomination Monday The Opposition UNC has been discussing the notification of nomination of DCP Harold Phillip for the post of Police Commissioner and its position will be revealed in Parliament next Monday when the...

Worker shot dead at Barataria job site Hours after 33-year-old Nevin Alexander was killed while at his job site in Barataria, the sound of heavy gunfire, believed to be from high-powered weapons, was heard in Beetham Gardens.

Bag of bullets found in Marabella As Marabella residents hide inside their homes from daily shootings, two of which claimed the lives of Noah Simmons and Akeil Clarke, police have seized 294 rounds of ammunition for high-powered...

Police report 22% drop in car thefts The T&T Police Service has recorded a 22 per cent reduction in car thefts, this year.

Resistant citrus plants imported to replace 200,000 destroyed by greening disease Almost a year after government destroyed 200,000 citrus plants contaminated by citrus greening disease, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat assured that new resistant citrus stock has been...