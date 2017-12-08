REC Friday 8th December, 2017

Silence no longer an option The time has reached for the citizens of T&T to stand up against the criminal elements and demand all the protection they can get from security agencies.

Questions loom large over local cement industry The battle for the hearts of cement consumers in the local market that began earlier this year continues to rage on.

Estwick: Brathwaite an ideal replacement as captain HAMILTON, New Zealand—Assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes Kraigg Brathwaite will acquit himself well, when he takes over as West Indies captain for the second Test against the Black Caps...

‘Dragons’ worth investment Mother Of Dragons, unlucky five days ago over six furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack, drops back to the minimum trip for another Nursery Handicap at the Essex course today; apprentice Nicola Currie...

Alta Online is a signature initiative Today Alta completes the Year in Review; excerpts from the annual report which was first presented to members of Alta at the annual general meeting in November.

‘Drug cocktail tripped me off’ The man who was shot by police in Tarouba after he ran amok, grabbing a toddler, assaulting four officers, damaging a police vehicle and smashing a fruit vendor’s stall, has been sent for a...

Williams: It’s time Police win something Police FC will take the field at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva tomorrow with directives from Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams that ‘It’s time to win something now.’

Children frolic at Military Museum in Chaguaramas Rain fell all day last Sunday but a handful of corporate folk turned on their heartlight to treat over 150 children to an enjoyable Christmas treat.

EOC head calls for laws against sexual harassment Even if a company has the best policy against sexual harassment in the workplace, if it is not supported by upper management, all attempts to safeguard employees will be in vain, chairman of the...