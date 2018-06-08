While the national instrument seems to be mired in controversy in its homeland, there are pan ambassadors worldwide bringing pride to the instrument.
REC Friday 8th June, 2018
In case you missed it.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made a significant announcement about the energy sector which could have far reaching economic consequences for T&T but which, unfortunately, did not receive...
Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of burger vendor Navindra “Nari” Chatoor, owner of South’s popular burger joint Chatoor’s Burgers, after they arrested three people on Wednesday.
Split views continue in Parliament on the Police Service Commission’s process to select a police commissioner.
In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.
Leah “DEZii” Forrest’s concert, Life, Love and Liberty, on May 29 was an ode to determination and perseverance.
The month of June is traditionally the month of weddings and graduations. Many students across T&T will be moving on from their respective schools to another phase of their life.
The Just Because Foundation (JBF) hosted a fund-raising concert last Saturday at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.
Akim Bushe and captain Ryan Stewart combined for 22 points to lead T&T a 25-12, 27-25, 26-24 defeat of Costa Rica in 88 minutes for their first win in the NORCECA Men’s Challenger Cup at the...
Pan educator Barry Mannette will be holding his second fund-raiser for the Mannette Academy of Music in St Ann’s this Sunday at 7 pm at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown.
