REC Friday 9th February, 2018

The Fatima College Old Boys Association (FOBA) hosted its all-inclusive carnival fete which was titled You Are The Star on Saturday, February 3.
Raids carried out at three major prisons across the country yesterday saw the seizure of numerous improvised weapons and cell phones.
The T&T Police Service yesterday revealed it had disrupted a threat to disrupt Carnival activities mere days before the festival.
Arima Angel Harps and bp Renegades will be first bands in their respective categories to perform in Saturday’s National Panorama Final at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain.
For a third time in less than a month, A&V Oil and Gas have lost their bid for an injunction blocking State owned Petrotrin from terminating its agreement and withholding a $83 million payment...
Attorney Keith Beckles has given the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (Tuco) 12 hours to come with a plausible reason why his client, calypsonian Duane O’Connor, was not selected as a...
Conquest Bespoke confidently ridden by Prayven Badrie showed his undoubted class, as he ran away impressively with the feature event over 1,600 metres on the good turf track and Santa Rosa Park,...
Kevon Saitoo and Dawuud Hood, the two men allegedly held with over $6 million worth of marijuana in 26 crocus bags, were denied bail yesterday.
From reading the headline I am sure two thoughts immediately come to mind.
Among the questions now bothering the public are (1) Was the Police Service Commission (PSC) constitutionally appointed with its full membership when it made its recommendations for Commissioner...
