SB Sunday 10th June, 2018

Collateral damage in Laventille triple murder A schoolboy who was playing a video game at his home, a man who was celebrating a friend’s birthday, and another man who took a chance to urinate in a track, were all shot dead when gunmen opened...

Govt set for tussle with contractors Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the problems Government is having with local contractors are similar to those it faced with the boldfaced approach of Brazilian firm Construtora OAS SA.

Family claims they were “terrorised” ‘Tricked’ into accompanying police?

Sound lessons to learn from life’s failures We are nearing the exciting and glamorous graduation season, when five years of hard school work pays out its dividends.

Penal system must deliver justice—Arbishop The greatest wish of an individual who has been wronged is to have justice and fairness meted out to him/her.

Top cop appointment blocked



Police not doing enough to remove illegal guns—Hinds The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) needs to do much better in getting rid of illegal guns off the streets, Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds has said.

Indera supports grow, buy, eat local Hers is the face you see and the voice you normally hear critiquing on politics and the economy.