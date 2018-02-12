CHARLES KONG SOO
SB Sunday 11th February, 2018
In case you missed it.
After experiencing contrasting results over the last 48 hours both Barbados Pride, the defending champion team and challengers T&T Red Force will face off in a crucial contest in a day/night...
Past student Kris Deonanan clocked 16 minutes 23 seconds to beat a field of some 500 entrants in the San Fernando Central Secondary School (better known as ModSec) 5K on Thursday.
At their Mc Inroy Street, Curepe home, Hott Stuff Promotions bandleaders Navi and Franklyn Jagdeo brought on the celebrations as it was announced on Wednesday their presentations won the Junior...
As the already troubled financial situation at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) deepens, the university is now unable to get $2 million to renew its library databases and e-journals...
Attorneys for the men detained in last Thursday's police probe of a Carnival disruption plot are making legal bids for their release.
West Indies Players Associations (WIPA) President Wavell Hinds and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Directors were either silent or gave mixed messages in response to board president Dave Cameron's...
Like many other things in life, becoming a wise investor does not happen overnight.
Armed with blazing flames and glittering confetti BpTT Renegades broke a 21-year winless spell Saturday into Sunday morning to take top honours in the largeband category of Panorama 2018 with a...
