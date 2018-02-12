SB Sunday 11th February, 2018

Gregory Ballantyne: Hit Maker CHARLES KONG SOO

Red Force seeks revenge against Pride today After experiencing contrasting results over the last 48 hours both Barbados Pride, the defending champion team and challengers T&T Red Force will face off in a crucial contest in a day/night...

Deonanan, Reis win ModSec 5k Past student Kris Deonanan clocked 16 minutes 23 seconds to beat a field of some 500 entrants in the San Fernando Central Secondary School (better known as ModSec) 5K on Thursday.

MAS at the heart of it At their Mc Inroy Street, Curepe home, Hott Stuff Promotions bandleaders Navi and Franklyn Jagdeo brought on the celebrations as it was announced on Wednesday their presentations won the Junior...

Musical twins lead Arima school band CHARLES KONG SOO

UTT can’t find $2M to renew library database As the already troubled financial situation at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) deepens, the university is now unable to get $2 million to renew its library databases and e-journals...

Suspects still inside Attorneys for the men detained in last Thursday's police probe of a Carnival disruption plot are making legal bids for their release.

Mixed reactions from WIPA, directors West Indies Players Associations (WIPA) President Wavell Hinds and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Directors were either silent or gave mixed messages in response to board president Dave Cameron's...

The path to becoming a wise investor Like many other things in life, becoming a wise investor does not happen overnight.