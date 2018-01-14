SB Sunday 14th January, 2018

Cyber tools to be usedto prevent corruption Rhondor Dowlat

A visit to Turure River Watersteps On Sunday, Island Hikers will visit the Turure Watersteps in North East Trinidad. The expedition leaves Arima at 7.45 am.

Ministers, MP to attend Joshua’s funeral Government representatives, teachers at Morvant/Laventille Secondary and relatives of 15-year-old Joshua Andrews have all rallied together to ensure the teen gets “a dignified” final farewell on...

State $$ wasted on Chutney Soca Monarch—Eversely State funding is being wasted on the Chutney Soca Monarch Competition says Wendell Eversely, the vice president of the National Chutney Foundation of T&T.

Rethinking of the State “The question is: How to create a political environment that will sift out the unwanted?”—Tony Rakhal-Fraser, January 7, 2018.

Female pan pioneer, 79, still going strong To say that pannist, lecturer, pan pioneer Daisy James-McClean has paid her dues in the steel band world is an understatement.

Milly happy after being granted asylum Deyone "Milly" Guiseppi fled this country five years ago after being bullied, harassed and victimised for her sexual orientation and sought asylum in a European country.

Now wife threatens to sue Raj The controversy surrounding the Raj soca chutney song by Kenneth Supersad has taken another twist.

Thinking bold towards Society 5.0 Lascaux cave art in France illustrates how intelligence acts as an apparatus for human interaction with the world, permitting learning and adaptation to nature.