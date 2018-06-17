SB Sunday 17th June, 2018

Coping with fear in cars In our last article we started to discuss travel phobia in dogs and looked at the reasons why dogs may develop this fear.

New ‘Hindu credit union’ getting ready for business Exactly ten years after the Hindu Credit Union (HCU) headed by Harry Harnarine collapsed, a group of modest investors have united to send a message to the Indian/Hindu community that it is safe to...

Miracle girl honoured at graduation Just two years ago, 12-year-old Nasia Roberts wasn’t sure she would ever walk again. On Thursday, she walked past her cheering classmates to accept her school’s Spirit of the School Award.

Shipbuilders send in ferry proposals Two weeks after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced plans to purchase two new ferries for the seabridge as well as a navy patrol vessel, two of Australia’s largest shipbuilders have submitted...

Kamla awaits new US Ambassador Joseph Mondello has not yet been cleared by the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee in the United States to take up his post as Ambasasador to T&T but Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is...

Emergency state of crime in T&T For PNMites at Thursday’s Senate, the conversation was less about Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald’s hypoglycaemia bout that day and more about proposed district criminal and...

Arima Rotary Club marks 40 Michael Bradshaw, past president of Arima Rotary Club says people in T&T should give back to their communities according to their wishes and abilities.

Grande man gunned down, wife wounded The murder of a man and the wounding of his common-law wife marred the Eid holiday at Lilly Lane, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

Reclaim our Yoruba Village—deputy mayor Deputy Mayor of Port-of-Spain Hilan Morean in his contributing address to the opening of the tenth annual Yoruba Drum Festival, a preliminary emancipation event put on by the Emancipation Support...