SB Sunday 19th August, 2018

Wallace, Housby and Klau recommit to Swifts The New South Wales Swifts are delighted to announce that international representatives Helen Housby, T&T’s Samantha Wallace and Sarah Klau have re-signed with the club for the 2019 Australian...

Bravo, McCullum fire TKR to sensational victory GROS ISLET, St Lucia – Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum produced one of the greatest displays of power hitting in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders to a...

Alicia Lee Wo: Get out of your comfort zone What is fear keeping you from? What do you yearn to do but fear beginning? No matter how strong and confident we appear, we are all susceptible to fear.

Boyd brothers sting Trailblazers Twin brothers, Ahkeem Boyd and Ahkeel Boyd combined for 60 points to lead Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy to an emphatic 130-92 demolition of Trailblazers in the Men’s Premier Division...

Springer lifts Cemeteries to PoS Corporation title Nippy forward Orsaze Springer scored a first-half double as Cemeteries held off Transport & Cleansing 2-1 in a virtual decider to lift the Port-of-Spain City Corporation Inter-Department Seven...

Jaglal, Goodridge start with gold In its quest to lift a fifth consecutive title at the annual Goodwill Swim Meet which splashed off yesterday in Bridgetown, Barbados, T&T swimmers have so far secured 13 gold, 15 silver and 11...

Hunt for serial arsonist Residents of a San Fernando community are living in fear of a suspected serial arsonist whom they say is responsible for yesterday’s house fire in which a father and son were injured.

General JN speeds to victory The John Leotaud trained General JN won the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for Horses Rated 80-60 over 1,750 metres with contemptuous ease out at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, yesterday.