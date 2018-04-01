SB Sunday 1st April, 2018

Easter is not only a season for Christians to honour, renew their faith and rejoice, but also a time for citizens to follow other unique Trinidadian traditions.
The T&T Football Association’s (TTFA) “Home of Football” project is progressing well with training fields near completion in Couva.
As members of the Baptist community around T&T celebrated Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day 2018 yesterday, the Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly hosted their Stations of the Cross...
Guyana spinners were at the top of their game yesterday as they bowled out T&T for just 73 runs to win their West Indies Regional U-15 match at Windalco, Jamaica by 29 runs.
Villagers in Las Cuevas know tourism can stimulate economic and entrepreneurial opportunities, generate much-needed foreign exchange, and provide employment for the community.
West Indies’ chairman of selectors Courtney Browne has defended his panel’s decision-making process, stating that “selectors’ judgement is based on sound selection criteria” in light of the...
Dean Dass' campsite with its two large 35 X 30' tents dwarf other campers' tents and is hard to miss at the Malabar Farms Estate, Manzanilla beach.
This weekend, Island Hikers are hosting two tours. Today, along with Nanan Tours, the hiking group will explore the Caroni Swamp and tomorrow will visit Rincon Falls.
Rising poverty levels and unemployment are having a negative impact on La Divina Pastora festivities in Siparia with a drastic decline in attendance this year.
Why the shock and consternation over the actions of at least three Australian cricketers, inclusive of captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner to hatch and carry out a plan to use a...
