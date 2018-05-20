SB Sunday 20th May, 2018

Golden Heart Productions return to the spotlight Golden Heart Productions return to the spotlight with a brand new production, Ah Double.

‘Your son sleeping and he can’t wake up’ Come and pick up your son. He is sleeping and he can’t wake up.

Do we really understand the impact of sports tourism? It is high time that we start to recognise what sports tourism is and move away from talking a good talk about how much we as a country want to embark on a sports tourism drive.

Management next The firing of University of T&T (UTT) academic staff continued yesterday, as close to 30 more of them were given retrenchment letters at the various campuses, including O’Meara, Valsayn...

T&T WOMEN BEGIN WORLD CUP QUEST T&T’s women footballers will begin their quest for Fifa World Cup qualification today when they clash with the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in the feature match of a double-header from...

Too early to tell, says tax expert Higher energy prices and increased gas production are indicators that the economic climate in the country is improving but Arun Seenath, partner at Deloitte, is adopting a wait-and-see posture on...

Govt checking kids of jailed T&T nationals in Iraq T&T authorities have asked international agencies which have relationships with Iraq to obtain information on the young children of three T&T women currently jailed in Iraq for association...

Modification work on Galleons Passage Modification work was expected to begin yesterday on the Galleons Passage, following its arrival in Panama last week.

UTT managers brace for job cuts The University of T&T’s (UTT) massive restructuring exercise is expected to save over $140 million in overhead expenses.