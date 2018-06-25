SB Sunday 24th June, 2018

Cases of domestic violence and child abuse are on the rise in T&T and over the last two years, more than 57,000 applications for protection orders have been made.
On Tuesday, June 26, the World will observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Retrofitting works are continuing on the Galleons Passage in Cuba, ahead of its arrival to T&T.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has issued a warning to property developers and potential homeowners to make sure they operate within the law or face the consequences moving forward.
When she unveiled her party’s manifesto on May 10 at Kingsland, Christchurch, BLP Leader Mia Mottley told the crowd as follows: “I said it before that we would do whatever is necessary, that is...
“If a person is gay and seeks out the Lord and is willing, who am I to judge that person?”
Fatima College Decade Two Past Pupils Group (1955-1964) in a historic, but very simple and informal function, recently paid tribute to one of its peers, Integrity Commission (IC) chairman Melville...
When the Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury, a new Britain was born.
The Greek City States halted their many and constant wars amongst and between each other to contest the Olympic Games; so essential was sport to their lives.
Nick Guy netted a double as Matura ReUnited won a seven-goal thriller over Metal X Erin FC, 4-3 at Erin Recreation Ground, Erin to go top of the 2018 T&T Super League on Saturday.
