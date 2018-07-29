SB Sunday 29th July, 2018

Teen’s random kind act to customer brings... Kiron Jagdeo will turn 17 next Wednesday, but it seems he has already got all the gifts he may have wanted after displaying a random act of kindness on his job.

Kalabanté Circus to perform July 31 Kalabante Circus, a group of young acrobats and performers of Guinea, West Africa lineage, will be coming to Trinidad as guests of the Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT).

Last Stand of a Soldier This National Crime Prevention Programme is just about the last attempt by Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, and the People’s National Movement Government at making a deep and surgical...

Maxie’s back, doing fine “I just got up - and yes, I’m fine.” Those were People’s National Movement MP Maxie Cuffie’s words yesterday morning, following his arrival home on Thursday night.

Calypso Stickmen ousted in controversial shoot-out This country’s men’s hockey team was beaten in their semifinal in controversial fashion by Mexico, 4-2 in a penalty-strokes shoot-out after a 1-1 deadlock at 23rd Central American and Caribbean (...

Magistrate’s sister killed by mistake The twin sister of magistrate Carl Quamina was murdered by a gunman who sprayed her body with bullets on Friday night.

Pan African Festival begins today The Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT) opens the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, at 10.30 am today.

Hot Monday—Police Commissioner debate The Parliament may as well not have been on recess, such has been the amount of activity - and debate - involving MPs during their current vacation.

Govt bans styrofoam imports Government has approved a ban on Styrofoam products which will take effect in 2019, but which will see an almost immediate ban on the importation of Styrofoam products into the country.