Two security guards at a casino in Curepe were shot after a gunman opened fire on them yesterday afternoon.
You are here
SB Sunday 3rd June, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
The Port Authority of T&T (Patt) has been warned that it could face a possible blacklisting by US authorities if they fail to settle outstanding salary arrears for port police before the end...
|
Stephano and Antonio Richards were in tears yesterday when their home at Murli Street, La Romaine, came crashing ten feet down from its wooden foundation.
|
T&T approaches China in the reality of continuing and complete dependence on foreign direct investment (FDI), enterprise, and international marketing connections to survive.
|
The common-law husband of murdered Gasparillo resident Kavita Lisa Jokhan is upset that the police not only released the suspect but failed to inform him.
|
The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is being taken to task for its stance in the ongoing controversy over a hijab ban at the Lakshmi Girls’ High School.
|
Darcy Hosein always expected her common-law husband Dipchand Heeralal to die from a heart attack.
|
Kalique Robinson-Forrester emerged the leading scorer in the final of the Boys’ 20 and Under Division in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone competition, to earn Holy Cross College...
|
|
Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) board member Jeffrey Guillen says that people are making mischief at Queen’s Park Cricket Club and this is not good for the century-old club.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online