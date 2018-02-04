SB Sunday 4th February, 2018

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course A number of participants of the T&T International Marathon (TTIM) on January 21 found much to complain about following the 36th edition of the race.

Kairi People coming Different tomorrow to combat recession The current economic state has affected Carnival 2018 in a variety of ways, but the impetus of the people to celebrate and relieve their stresses in cultural and social experiences remains...

Pollard: My heart is still to play for West Indies Last week Kieron Pollard put up a couple of emotional posts on his Instagram.

Hinds: $4.5m swimming pool gift for Laventille Sogren Trace in Laventille will have a $4.5 m community swimming pool by the end of the year.

The roads of silk and Ti-maries Herodotus marvelled how roads linking Asia with Persepolis allowed cities to grow along the alluvial plains of the Oxus and Laxartes rivers.

Couva Carnival hit by $$ woes Shastri Boodan The Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) has been hit by money woes.

‘Archer’ to hit the target Master Archer has raced 11 times, recently a spin over jumps on a desperately soft Towcester surface smacks of desperation for Newmarket trainer, James Fanshawe, who has declared this evergreen...

RIC pushes closer to WASA, T&TEC rate hikes The Regulated Industries Commission will be consulting with members of the public in late April or early May on a proposed rate increase for the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and by...

Making life happy... one picnic at a time British playwright, novelist and short story writer, William Somerset Maugham once said, “There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort.” And this is exactly the type of...