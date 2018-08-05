It’s easy to do little or nothing when the focus is not on you.
SB Sunday 5th August, 2018
In case you missed it.
When Gary Griffith assumes his role as this country’s substantive Police Commissioner, he will have to deal with the abuse of the overtime and leave systems in the Trinidad and Tobago Police...
Compliant T&T Pro League clubs will receive subventions before Friday, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe has assured.
The Gospel reading on Sunday, August 5, John 6:24-35, presents an opportunity for reflection on what it means to be a disciple of the “true bread”; “the bread of life.” In the Gospel Jesus tells...
Yesterday it was wet and slushy like the nmud in the Savannah after the showers on Emancipation Day.
The Windies have won all three completed matches at the Central Broward Regional Park, Fort Lauderdale in Florida, USA and today, they will be going all out to maintain that record as they meet...
Certifications in nothing related to sports with an opinion on everything. The illusion of the CAC Games; how does T&T’s cycling performance really measure up?
After almost three years, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley shared an interesting opinion in Parliament on Monday: that the prime minister’s job is one of the “two worst jobs in T&T.”
There were four reports of children being trafficked in T&T for this year, according to the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU).
