Government has dotted all its I’s and crossed its T’s in its nomination of Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the sixth President of T&T, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
You are here
SB Sunday 7th January, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
“Champagne tastes, but with mauby pocket.”
This is a local saying which captures the idea of people with expensive tastes but not enough money to support that kind of lifestyle.
|
Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch was remembered as a man of integrity at his funeral service yesterday at the All Saints Church on Marli Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.
|
Scottish politician Lord Brougham (1778-1868) wrote: “Education makes a people easy to lead, but difficult to drive; easy to govern but impossible to enslave.” I must therefore draw the conclusion...
|
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday cancelled and rescheduled several of its flights to the John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York due to the winter storm that is raging in the United States,...
|
On his birthday in 2014, Akil Thomas was stabbed 13 times by a man he met on Facebook and left for dead.
|
As the need for change in the political culture becomes increasingly apparent, a clinical study of politics, politicians, their parties, the background and motivations for their pursuit of office...
|
Emotions ran high yesterday during the funeral of murder victim, Arisa Vana David, 25, who was found strangled on Tuesday.
|
The T&T Super League has announced the immediate appointment of Peter Thomas, as the new General Secretary of its League, only in its second year being managed by its clubs.
|
Data are to the eAge what oil was to the last one—a driver of growth. Wells of data have created new politics, infrastructure, economics, businesses and monopolies.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online