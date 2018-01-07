SB Sunday 7th January, 2018

Govt dots I’s, crosses T’s on new Pres Government has dotted all its I’s and crossed its T’s in its nomination of Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the sixth President of T&T, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Smart money moves for 2018 “Champagne tastes, but with mauby pocket.” This is a local saying which captures the idea of people with expensive tastes but not enough money to support that kind of lifestyle.

Umpire Cumberbatch ‘A man of integrity’ Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch was remembered as a man of integrity at his funeral service yesterday at the All Saints Church on Marli Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.

Education’s failed grade Scottish politician Lord Brougham (1778-1868) wrote: “Education makes a people easy to lead, but difficult to drive; easy to govern but impossible to enslave.” I must therefore draw the conclusion...

CAL reschedules more JFK flights as winter storm rages Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday cancelled and rescheduled several of its flights to the John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York due to the winter storm that is raging in the United States,...

UNDER ATTACK On his birthday in 2014, Akil Thomas was stabbed 13 times by a man he met on Facebook and left for dead.

Political office for individual, group gain As the need for change in the political culture becomes increasingly apparent, a clinical study of politics, politicians, their parties, the background and motivations for their pursuit of office...

Friend: Arisa was fed up of abuse Emotions ran high yesterday during the funeral of murder victim, Arisa Vana David, 25, who was found strangled on Tuesday.

Thomas replaces David as Super League secretary The T&T Super League has announced the immediate appointment of Peter Thomas, as the new General Secretary of its League, only in its second year being managed by its clubs.