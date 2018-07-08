SB Sunday 8th July, 2018

Oil & gas well ruptures in Gulf of Paria Fishermen are bracing for losses after an abandoned oil well ruptured in the Gulf of Paria, shooting emissions of oil and gas 40 feet up from the seabed.

‘Ready to be part of healthy disruptions’ Patricia Ghany, who has just been installed as the 15th President of the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T (AmCham TT), says she is humbled by the faith the board has placed in her to lead...

Anti-terrorism hurdle cleared The happiness was visible on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s face at 10.40 pm on Thursday night.

Vedas of the Hindus According to the Puranic Encloypedia, the root ‘VID’ in Sanskrit means to know. The books composed of the ancient Hindu knowledge collected and compiled were known as the Vedas.

Reform of Petrotrin will define Govt—Hosein If a reform of state-owned oil company Petrotrin is actually achieved it will define this Government, economist Dr Roger Hosein has said.

Boothman breaks away in Newtown Veteran guitarist and singer Michael Boothman will launch his new album— Break Away—tomorrow evening at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, at a concert titled The Man and His Music—...

Mariama to host garden party, showcase for African fashion Mariama Children’s Museum & Teen Turf (MCMTT): The Counselling and Activity Centre for Children and Adolescents, will be hosting a fund-raiser on July 21, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop from...

Opposition’s negative pursuits When opposition to Government’s initiatives lacks facts and therefore truth, then such pursuits eventually gain no credits for public enlightenment and the performance of the opposers.

Horsford leads T&T World U20 medal quest No local track and field athlete has been listed among the favourites for the IAAF World Under-20 Championships but they left yesterday knowing that any one of them can cause an upset in Finland...