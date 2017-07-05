SEA RESULTS 2017-07-05

Destra fan awarded $$ for fast wine Soca artist Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay a little over $50,000 in compensation to a fan who suffered a ruptured bladder during an impromptu onstage performance in Belize in 2015.

UNC’s attempt to challenge property tax in Privy Council fails The United National Congress (UNC) has been denied permission to appeal to the Privy Council over the dismissal of an injunction against the collection of valuation return forms required for...

END OF THE LINE FOR NEEDLES? A generation ago I confidently thought that by now, well into the 21st century, needles would be a thing of the past. Not so. Needles are alive and well, if sharper and easier to handle.

T&T vball men begin CAZOVA defence Glamorgan spiker, Ryan Stewart will lead this country’s 12-member senior men’s volleyball team in their quest for a third Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship crown...

UTT struggles against Southern Steel 74-46 Despite some precise shooting from professional netballers Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin, the University of T&T (UTT) succumbed to two huge losses in its debut at the Netball Super Club...

JSC told illegal gun trade makes $100m annually The illegal gun trade in T&T creates revenue in excess of $100 million annually, members of the Strategic Services Agency told a Joint Select Committee on national security yesterday.