Sunday 12th February, 2017 WOW

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
In last week’s column I wrote that I won’t accept responsibility for women who have a sweet tooth for every sweetman.
Shakib Al Hasan scored 82 from 103 deliveries to kick-start a late fightback for the Tigers and was aptly aided by captain Mushfiqur Rahim (81 not out) and Mehedi Hasan, who brought up his maiden...
While T&T citizens wait on the Government to bring better policies to deter criminals, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon was marching against crime in Point Fortin yesterday.
Janine Charles-Farray
A disabled woman who admitted to selling marijuana on a La Romaine drug block was spared a jail sentence for a second time by a sympathetic magistrate yesterday.
Vernon Khelawan
RADHICA DE SILVA
The Human Resource Advisory Committee (HRAC) will be meeting soon to discuss ongoing protests by workers of the Agricultural Development Bank.
An experimental new type of male contraceptive that blocks sperm flow with a gel has been successful in monkey trials.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online