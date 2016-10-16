Sunday 16th October, 2016 WOW

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National...
Petrotrin has removed the body of the man who jumped into an oil tank to commit suicide on Saturday.
Women’s rights activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt is warning women to be cautions of men who beat them and then come bearing gifts, as it will be only a matter of time before the abuse resumes.
The Criminal Intelligence Unit has released a new sketch of a suspect wanted in the abduction of Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo.
The epic novel of Sir V S Naipaul, A House for Mr Biswas is based largely on the life of his own father, Seepersad Naipaul.
The Defence Force is now probing the alleged leak of pictures of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s children using high-powered weapons and a war of words yesterday ensued between Al-Rawi and...
Friends of Dillon “Tallman” Springer carried him away on Wednesday evening but never brought him back to his Chaguanas home. Instead his body was later found in St Joseph.
Free at last.
At least three people lost their lives in Fonds Des Negres, a rural village in Haiti, when they were swept away by flood waters following the passage of Hurricane Matthew.
The descendants of this country’s indigenous people must be treated with respect and not be the brunt of ridicule, says President Anthony Carmona.
