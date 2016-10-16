Sunday 16th October, 2016 WOW

TTFA secures $8m partnership The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National...

Petrotrin removes body from oil tank Petrotrin has removed the body of the man who jumped into an oil tank to commit suicide on Saturday.

‘Be wary of men who beat you’ Women’s rights activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt is warning women to be cautions of men who beat them and then come bearing gifts, as it will be only a matter of time before the abuse resumes.

New suspect in Ria’s case The Criminal Intelligence Unit has released a new sketch of a suspect wanted in the abduction of Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo.

From The Pen of Naipaul —PART II: Bicycles and Prefects The epic novel of Sir V S Naipaul, A House for Mr Biswas is based largely on the life of his own father, Seepersad Naipaul.

AG, Moonilal on offensive The Defence Force is now probing the alleged leak of pictures of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s children using high-powered weapons and a war of words yesterday ensued between Al-Rawi and...

Friend in custody Friends of Dillon “Tallman” Springer carried him away on Wednesday evening but never brought him back to his Chaguanas home. Instead his body was later found in St Joseph.

Five Trinis held in Venezuela set free Free at last.

Help slow to come At least three people lost their lives in Fonds Des Negres, a rural village in Haiti, when they were swept away by flood waters following the passage of Hurricane Matthew.