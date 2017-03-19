Sunday 19th March, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Everybody knows that young black men are under performing academically. Everybody knows that more Indo-Trinidadian children are passing SEA and CXC.
Former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is confident hangings can resume in this country but said it requires the willpower of the Government to do it.
The pitch held no terrors yet at the end of the day the scorecard for the T&T Red Force reflected differently, as the locals were bowled out for 202 against the Guyana Jaguars in the Digicel...
Poet, playwright and Nobel Laureate Sir Derek Walcott, as died.
Walcott passed away at his home in Cap Estate, north St Lucia about 7:30 a.m. today after a prolonged illness. He was 87.
Poor women and educated women are finding it difficult to choose men wisely in T&T.
After attacking a family and allegedly stabbing two police officers, a 30-year-old Diego Martin man was shot dead by officers of the Western Division Task Force on Thursday evening.
Baha’is all over the world will celebrate their New Year on March 20.
Although the Carnival festivities are behind us, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Dr Hollis ‘Chalkdust’ Liverpool on the winning of this year’s Calypso Monarch title.
T&T senior men’s hockey squad, led by Darren Cowie, will regroup this afternoon in a live-in camp ahead of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two...
In a body of work spanning more than six decades, celebrated poet, playwright and painter Derek Alton Walcott, who died on Friday at age 87, captured the rich, unique, and complicated culture of...
