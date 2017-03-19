Sunday 19th March, 2017

WHAT EVERYBODY KNOWS Everybody knows that young black men are under performing academically. Everybody knows that more Indo-Trinidadian children are passing SEA and CXC.

‘I have duty to help T&T’ Former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is confident hangings can resume in this country but said it requires the willpower of the Government to do it.

Red Force struggles against Jaguars The pitch held no terrors yet at the end of the day the scorecard for the T&T Red Force reflected differently, as the locals were bowled out for 202 against the Guyana Jaguars in the Digicel...

Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott dies at 87. Poet, playwright and Nobel Laureate Sir Derek Walcott, as died. Walcott passed away at his home in Cap Estate, north St Lucia about 7:30 a.m. today after a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Women have problems choosing men wisely Poor women and educated women are finding it difficult to choose men wisely in T&T.

Cops kill mental patient After attacking a family and allegedly stabbing two police officers, a 30-year-old Diego Martin man was shot dead by officers of the Western Division Task Force on Thursday evening.

Baha’is celebrate Naw Ruz Baha’is all over the world will celebrate their New Year on March 20.

A TALE OF TWO CALYPSOES Although the Carnival festivities are behind us, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Dr Hollis ‘Chalkdust’ Liverpool on the winning of this year’s Calypso Monarch title.

Calypso Stickmen regroup for World League qualifiers T&T senior men’s hockey squad, led by Darren Cowie, will regroup this afternoon in a live-in camp ahead of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two...