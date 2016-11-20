Sunday 20th November, 2016 WOW

Brilliant Taylor strikes form VIJAYAWADA, India, Nov 18, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20...

Primus, Cottrell step up for Red Force All-rounder Roshon Primus struck an enterprising half century but his batting skills were not enough to help the T&T Red Force get past the Barbados Pride first innings score of 242, on the...

Primas targets countrymen Star of the first game for T&T Red Force Roshon Primus will be aiming his gun at his countrymen today, when his team faces Barbados Pride in the second round of the Digicel Regional 4-Day...

Family claims murder Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy of Tunapuna yesterday which is being described by relatives as murder while police say it was a shoot-out with an armed “pest.”

MAN & CHILD: Tempus doesn’t fugit Since my children were born, the most common comment I’ve gotten from parents with older children is some variation of “Enjoy them now, they grow up so fast.”

CITRUS: the easy-peel variety "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow," said Audrey Hepburn. Whether you have a big backyard, or just enough room to grow some herbs on your balcony, you can still grow food....

Police shootout A Tunapuna teenager is dead after what police claim was a shootout along St. John's Road this morning.

Remembering victims of road accidents Tomorrow, families of people killed in traffic accidents will gather at the car park of the Queen's Park Oval from 8 am for the local commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic...