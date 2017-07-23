Sunday 23rd July, 2017 Business

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
From August 1, 60 randomly selected police officers will begin nationwide body camera testing.
Whenever Marcia Ayers-Caesar is seen in public nowadays she is called names and disrespected. She is also shunned by family, friends and former colleagues.
Emily Sookraj and her daughter were home alone yesterday when parts of their house were destroyed as a result of heavy rainfall.
T&T’s senior men football coach Dennis Lawrence, yesterday named a 19man squad to travel to Ecuador for Wednesday’s International Friendly against that country in Guayaquil.
Whaling, the bloody pursuit of the leviathan, is something more often associated with Nantucket and the epic novel, Moby Dick.
Former attorney general John Jeremie, SC, has no fear over Government’s threat to refer him to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association, over his alleged conflict of interest in...
After over 100 years of not having a home, the TTFA is much closer to realising this dream as the cabinet of T&T has approved to lease an undisclosed amount of land in close proximity to the...
A group of students from Arima North Secondary School, Fatima College, Bishop’s High School West and Costaatt visited Orlando from July 10 to July 17.
After what he described as a successful test run to Tobago and back to Port-of-Spain on Friday, Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the cargo vessel the Cabo Star should be ready to begin inter-...
