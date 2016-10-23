Sunday 23rd October, 2016 WOW

Players to receive contracts, code of conduct WALTER ALIBEY

Sparrow’s son ties the knot Sancho Francisco, son of the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and Margaret Francisco, married O’neka Thomas, daughter of Allyson and O’neal Thomas.

Disingenuous to claim victory Mickela Panday

Shiva Boys claim SSFL Premiership title WALTER ALIBEY

Guilty or not guilty? Last week, it was announced that Wade Charles, Dominic Pitilal, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisley were to be returned home to Trinidad after being in detention in Venezuela since...

The Caribbean runs through Sir Viv’s veins “I am not leaving my Caribbean brother here alone,” Sir Isaac Alexander Vivian Richards blurted out close to midnight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium when he realised that your’s truly...

TTCAA bans Note 7 on flights The T&T Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) has prohibited passengers from using air transportation while in possession of a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Ria's son prays for her return ﻿One month ago, mother of two, Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo, kissed her children goodbye as she dropped them off at school.