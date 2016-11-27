Sunday 27th November, 2016

Meteorologist: 12 to 18 more hours of rain For the next 12 to 18 hours heavy rainfall is expected to continue to affect the country.

Move to strike out UNC candidate United National Congress candidate Adrian Shazad Ali will know on the eve of the Local Government Elections whether the Independent Liberal Party will be permitted to challenge his validity as a...

Badjohns bring a new riddim Badjohn Republic, co-creators of this year’s Machel Montano Road March, Waiting on the Stage, are back at it again, this time with a new rhythm called the Vibration Riddim.

Leave legacy like Patrick As their school celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday, students of Pleasantville Secondary School were urged by former education minister Hazel Manning to leave a legacy similar to her late...

Good reasons to turn T&T orange Orange is the colour not just for today but over the next 16 days as T&T joins the rest of the world in support of United Nations Secretary-General Ban ki-moon's call to UNiTE to end Violence...

Scotiabank, TTCB graduate 60 from cricket school Approximately 60 pupils from seven educational districts in Trinidad graduated from the 2016 Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket programme at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva on Friday.

Castro dies The death of Fidel Castro prompted both sorrow and celebration around the world yesterday as sympathisers mourned his passing, while critics applauded his demise.