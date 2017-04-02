Sunday 2nd April, 2017 WOW

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The American playwright Neil Simon (Barefoot in the Park, 1963 and The Odd Couple 1965) once postulated that, “There are two laws in the universe: the Law of Gravity and everybody likes Italian...
One alleged member of the Unruly Isis gang from Crown Trace, Enterprise was yesterday scolded by Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon during his walkabout in the community.
Years of threats by the criminal element to kill everyone in the Hoyte family horridly materialised for them on Thursday, after two brothers were gunned outside of their Hoyte Street, Maturita,...
Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein is calling on chairmen of the regional corporations to ensure that their employees do a fair day’s work for their salaries.
Unemployment and lack of activities for young people are the top priorities for residents of San Raphael, a village in east Trinidad.
Residents of Enterprise are “hostages” within their own community as a vicious drug war continues to leave the streets bloody.
The town of Siparia is the historical home of the Bissessarsingh family since the year 1900.
“Always remain a student of the game. Once you are a student of the game, you find yourself studying, doing research and just keep getting better.”
With each new day, the gravity of crime in Trinidad and Tobago is amplified. A recent newspaper headline said it all with its simple, yet macabre, “An Air of Death.”
National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, for all his military background, has been known to voice statements in Parliament without shouting or showing much emotion.
