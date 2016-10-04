Sunday 2nd October, 2016 WOW

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Valdeen Shears-Neptune
Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced the appointment of Robert Riley, to its Board of Directors, effective October 1.
Led by Rhonda John-Davis, the Courts All Sectors Netball League’s (ASNL) All Star team, returned on Monday after a successful tour of Grenada, winning initially an exhibition match against the...
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says Government’s proposed tax against online shoppers is discriminatory and is calling on the Equal Opportunity Commission to investigate it.
Kevin Ramnarine
Part One
The budgetary allocation to the Judiciary of T&T has seen a drastic decrease.
According to the Draft Estimates of Expenditure 2017, there was a cutback of just over $46 million.
Russian-based defender Sheldon Bateau wants the Soca Warriors to take early control of their 2017 Caribbean Football Union Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup Group Four qualifier against Dominican...
Mickela Panday
“You better begin to get weaned off the Government because the Government’s shoulder cannot carry the weight anymore.”
