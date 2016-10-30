Sunday 30th October, 2016 WOW

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
As Venezuelan news site Tane Tanae reports that missing Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo was sighted in Tucupita.
An influx of “shady characters” in the once quiet community of California, Central Trinidad, is what residents are blaming for the murder of businesswoman Anisha Ali, who was shot dead by bandits...
An early morning accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
The incident took place around 7:15 am near the El Soccorro walkover.
Richmal Driver
“Since my son went missing, to date, the police haven’t done anything to show that they really care or are concerned about the persons who are missing in this country.
T&T’s coach Stephen Hart says his top priority is to ensure the Soca Warriors are adequately prepared as they attempt a second appearance in the FIFA World Cup, football’s biggest spectacle...
Retired Ministry of Works employee Mohandass Ramasar also known as “Boysie” was a brave man.
Not unexpectedly, given the financial and fiscal bind the Government finds itself in, the Minister of Finance has an ever-widening agenda of items requiring huge quantities of financial resources...
The independent regiment probe into online photographs of Attorney General’s Faris Al-Rawi’s children posing with high-powered weapons at a training exercise in Camp Cumuto, is expected to be...
