Sunday 4th September, 2016 UWI

TTUTA hopes for smooth restart to school term President of the Unified Teacher's Association, Devanand Sinanan, is hoping that the new school term will open without a hitch next week.

Okra: Good for more than Sunday callaloo Here in T&T we tend to gravitate towards imported fruits and foods but the Ministry of Education’s recent announcement to include more local content in the School Nutrition/Feeding Programme...

PM waits to see if ‘fruit’ will bear The Government and Opposition yesterday agreed that the attack on crime has to be to dealt with at the Parliament level through 16 pieces of legislation.

School violence down—Garcia Mr Minister, you have been a teacher for 39 years.

ILP: Enforce Education Act to deal with crime The Independent Liberal Party (ILP) has proposed a list of measures to address crime to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, including enforcement of the Education Act to deal with truancy.



Saved by mother’s love Tricia Carribon has given life to her son Mikkel Wilson twice. The first time was some 17 years ago when he was born.

Waging war with fireworks I’ve decided to try my hand at writing short stories which tackle themes usually explored in my column.