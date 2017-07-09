Sunday 9th July, 2017 Business

GamesCon today at Naps College Video gaming tournaments are the highlight of today’s third annual GamesCon event, taking place at Naparima College.

Head of the EU delegation While the contracts for employees attached to the Targeted Conditional Cash Transfer Programme better known as the TT Food Card will expire on July 31, the programme is expected to continue.

DIVERSIFICATION IN THE WORLD TRADE NETWORK The recent innovation conference hosted by UWI, the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Ministry of Planning introduced the Policy Division of the University of Cambridge Manufacturing...

It’s obscence, political witch-hunt Former housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has described the lawsuit being pursued by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) against individuals involved in the valuation and sale of property...

Pres Chaguanas old boys: Liming with a cause As the Alumni Association of Presentation College in Chaguanas (AAPCC) is preparing for its eighth annual reunion event, it is sending out a challenge to other alumnaes—new, dormant and even those...

DESIRABLE OR UNDESIRABLE? “Had I known that the swearing-in would become an issue—if I had a crystal ball to look into it and ask if I appointed her, the swearing-in would have resulted in this—clearly I wouldn’t have.”...

Rowley asks for more time Eight years after the Clico collapse, shareholders in Barbados, St Vincent and Grenada are now calling on the T&T Government to bail them out of the debacle.

Lagoon flooded by blocked river Declaring parts of Fyzabad and Rousillac as disaster zones, Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, defied trespassing laws and led work crews onto private lands in...

Chow drifts in at 5th in w/cup rowing final Trinidad and Tobago’s first ever Olympic rower Felice Aisha Chow was in action yesterday at the 2017 World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland.