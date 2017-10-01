Sunday Business 1st October, 2017

Chef Johnny brings his passion to The Marketplace You can call them artisan marketplaces, food halls, or whatever you like but they’re starting to pop-up all around T&T, bringing together restaurants, events, and other retail experiences in...

TTFA turns sod at Home of Football By September of 2018, the T&T Football Association is expected to swing open the doors to its brand new 72-room sports hotel, signifying the end of phase one of a project it calls the Home of...

Race for a cause The 2017 edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k took place yesterday at locations in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.

Experts at Guardian Digital Media SymposiumNewsrooms must adapt Digital media consultant Nic Newman says traditional media companies risk losing relevance unless they put digital at the heart of what they do.

Make notes on Cabinet decision public Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is now being asked to ensure all tender reports are published, if state agency NIDCO has nothing to hide in the award of a $400 million contract to...

Private sector blow Former chairman of TSTT, Emile Elias, told Prime Minister Rowley on September 19 of his reason for demitting office ahead of time. His actual words, at the start of his letter, were:

Suspect in attack on mother and daughter dies A 35-year-old man who drank poison after stabbing a 12-year-old girl and her 32-year-old mother 11 days ago has died at hospital.

Stepping into new era of customer care There are certain customer service skills every employee must master if they are interacting with customers.