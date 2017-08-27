Sunday Business 26th August, 2017

Five held after gun, drug raid Police have seized five illegal guns, a quantity of ammunition and illegal drugs in two separate raids.

Fishing for opportunities A Tilapia fillet at market price sells for around $18 per pound.

More patrols to curb Diego gang war Senior members of the Police Service intend to meet Diego Martin residents on Sunday in an attempt to quell the ongoing gang warfare and violence in the district.

Tripartite town hall conversation Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Conversations with the Prime Minister will resume on September 13 in Tunapuna, after Rowley returns to the country from medical leave.

Telesford fifth in University Games 200m final T&T’s Dan-Neil Telesford missed out on a medal in the men’s 200 metres event, placing fifth in the final yesterday at the World University Games (Summer Universiade) in Taipei City, Taiwan.

N/East Stars gets Siparia Spurs in FA title defence Title holders North East Stars must travel to second tier club Siparia Spurs when the 2017 T&T Football Association FA Trophy competition kicks off on the weekend of September 16-17 with the...

Did we get another exchange in 2015? Who would have thought the People’s National Movement (PNM) Opposition, when in Government, would follow to a T the governance model perfected by the People’s Partnership (PP)?

UNCANNY ENTERPRISE OF T&T’S FEMALE VENDORS The uncanny enterprise and resilience displayed by Afro and Indo females as vendors and associated traders (cooks, haberdashers etc) in the post-emancipation and indentureship periods to the...

Corruption our major challenge Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has admitted that the major challenge facing his Government is the extent of corruption in Trinidad and Tobago.