Tobago Hotspot 2016-09-17

Security, justice—2017 Budget priorities He was succinct as usual. To the point. And perhaps a tad more straightforward.

Latapy bloods T&T’s next generation of stars This country’s National Under 17 Men’s Team will be taking the competitive international stage with the intentions of launching long, successful careers on the football pitch when they enter the...

Addressing the economic crisis The Prime Minister’s address to the nation had the feel of a knee jerk reaction to smouldering public anxieties. Public opinion on his speech was processed through the usual PNM, UNC filters.

Teenager back in custody after father’s service Minutes after reading the eulogy at her father's funeral, 14-year-old Shivanie Persad was led away in a waiting vehicle by four police officers.

Sandals staying the course in Windies cricket At a time when many people are critical of West Indies cricket and not sure of the direction it is going, one corporate citizen is putting its money and effort to ensure the future is better.

Subsidies could be wiped out Rosemarie Sant

PM: No word on release of Trinis in Turkey There has been no indication by Turkish authorities to release the nine people, including one child, carrying T&T passports, who have been detained in Turkey since July, Prime Minister Keith...

Akeem snags silver in discus finals With a gold medal already in his bag at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil...

Rise above the social stigma United States ambassador John Estrada has encouraged children from high-risk communities in east Port-of-Spain to rise above the social stigma of where they live and strive to become future...