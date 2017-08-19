Tobago Today 18th August, 2017

‘Twister’ victims beg for help An appeal has been made to the corporate community to lend a helping hand to the 22 families affected by a “twister” which tore through the community of Aripero on Thursday.

Woman charged in ‘fake rape’ case A judiciary employee who allegedly made a false report to the police of being raped by a taxi driver has been granted $10,000 bail on a charge of wasting the police time.

DISSECTING BHOE Last Sunday I reviewed some aspects of the “Sustainable Nation” forum that was hosted by Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business on August 9...

Pensioner homeless after arson attack A 72-year-old pensioner from San Juan was left homeless following a suspected arson attack at his home on Wednesday night.

US currency policy needed urgently The clamour for the Central Bank to release larger quantities of foreign exchange to the market and the simultaneous urging of the monetary and fiscal authorities to allow the value of the TT...

Three shot at jobsite Three construction workers remained warded in hospital last night after being attacked by gunmen at a construction site near the Besson Street Police Station in east Port-of-Spain.